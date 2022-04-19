Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater – Tuesday April 19, 2022, 6:30 p.m. ∙ Tickets: $25 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear)/$15 (balcony) All students & children: half-price. The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is entertainment for the whole family, featuring the unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. His entourage consists of world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony and over 30 performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters!), geese, white doves and parrots. This Performance is sponsored by US Bank.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org