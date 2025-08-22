× Expand "River Gaze" (2024) Britni Bicknaver & Brianna Kelly Portal, Pathways, and the Space Between Us

Portals, Pathways, and the Space Between Us at Josephine Sculpture Park

Join The Carnegie and KADIST for a powerful evening of art, music, and poetry at Josephine Sculpture Park! This one-night pop-up exhibition curated by Sso-Rha Khang invites you to reflect on identity, change, and Kentucky’s shifting cultural landscape through a mix of live performances and immersive installations.

Start your evening in the amphitheater with live music and poetry from contributors to Discarded: A Rural Anthology—including Belle Townsend, Trish Gibson, Bayley Amburgey, Willie Carver Jr., Jeri Katherine Howell, and Grace Rogers. Then, discover three unique video and sound installations by Sora Kim, Katinka Bock, Britni Bicknaver and Brianna Kelly, integrated into sculptures and paths, including Heather Hart’s The Porch Project: Take it to the Bridge and Ben Lock’s Shift (Due North).

This event is free, and registration is encouraged. Bring a flashlight, a chair, and your curiosity. Beer from West Sixth Brewing will be available for purchase. Please note: some performances may include mature themes and language.

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org