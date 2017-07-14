Portrait of a Man: The Life and Art of Norman Kohlhepp

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Portrait of a Man: The Life and Art of Norman Kohlhepp

A Louisville native, Norman Kohlhepp was born in 1892. As a young man he attended Manual High School and later the University of Cincinnati, where he earned an engineering degree. Norman’s adult life took him in numerous directions, including: service abroad in France during World War I, an engineering career, and both personal and philanthropic involvement in the arts—locally and internationally. Handsome and smart, the story of Norman Kohlhepp, the engineer soldier turned artist reads like something straight off a Hollywood screen. Join Filson staffer Johna Ebling as she explores the life and art of Norman Kohlhepp as told through his personal photographs and artwork.

For more information contact Johna Ebling, Associate Curator and Exhibits Manager. jpicco@filsonhistorical.org or (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
