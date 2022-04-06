Possum Tonight at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes The only Late Night Talk Show hosted by a Possum!

Join Possum and his friends Big Howell Dawdy and Trashy Trashpile for a "late-night" experience unlike any other. A dirty wacky take on the late-show format, featuring bizarre guests! Who knows will be invited to the beanbag chair!

The Big Howell & Possum Radio Hour airs every Monday night at 10 pm on 91.9 WFPK FM, and the Big Howell & Possum Podcast is available where all fine podcasts are found.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events