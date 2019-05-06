Postmodern Jukebox at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Monday, May 6, 2019 ∙ 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 (main floor front)/$35 (main floor rear)/$30 (balcony)

Postmodern Jukebox brings their trademark vintage twist on modern pop hits to the Glema! This multi-talented collective reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown. Imagine marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the minimalist angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78 or the plunger-muted barrelhouse howl of a forgotten Kansas City jazzman. Their sound, described as “pop music in a time machine” is rendered by a rotating cast of musicians and singers in fashions that date back to a time of street corner harmonies and torch singers, blues belters and golden-voiced crooners.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org