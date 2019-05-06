Postmodern Jukebox at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Postmodern Jukebox at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Monday, May 6, 2019 ∙ 7:30 p.m.  Tickets: $40 (main floor front)/$35 (main floor rear)/$30 (balcony)

Postmodern Jukebox brings their trademark vintage twist on modern pop hits to the Glema! This multi-talented collective reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown. Imagine marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the minimalist angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78 or the plunger-muted barrelhouse howl of a forgotten Kansas City jazzman.  Their sound, described as “pop music in a time machine” is rendered by a rotating cast of musicians and singers in fashions that date back to a time of street corner harmonies and torch singers, blues belters and golden-voiced crooners.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-824-8650
