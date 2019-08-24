Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center

Pottery Animal Mugs Demonstrated by Marshia Hawkins

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Marshia Hawkins, of Winchester, KY, will demonstrate how she sculpts animals onto her wheel thrown clay mugs from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov