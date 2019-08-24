Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center

to Google Calendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center

 Pottery Animal Mugs Demonstrated by Marshia Hawkins

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Marshia Hawkins, of Winchester, KY, will demonstrate how she sculpts animals onto her wheel thrown clay mugs from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Info

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
to Google Calendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pottery Animal Mugs Demostration at Ky Artisan Center - 2019-08-24 10:00:00