Pottery Wheel Love Bowl Workshop At Elements

Elements Clay Studio 1210 Bonds Mill Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Pottery Wheel Love Bowl Workshop At Elements

What a great way to get in the mood for Valentines day 

Elements is offering a pottery wheel session on Saturday Feb 9th.

This 1 hour Wheel throwing session is a great opportunity to jump in there and give clay a try. You can choose to turn your bowls into "LOVE BOWLS"... a heart shaped keepsake, or if just keep them as is...Up to you

Seating is limited so hurry and get yours. Couples, singles and friends...all are welcome . No experience necessary

Ages 13 on up

For more information call (502) 357-0093.

Elements Clay Studio 1210 Bonds Mill Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
