Pottery on the Wheel Demonstrated at Kentucky Artisan Center

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Kristal Gilkey, of Alley Cat Pottery, will demonstrate pottery on the wheel from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

Gilkey makes a line of functional kitchenware such as apple bakers, batter bowls, egg separators and cream-and-sugar sets. She fires her work in an electric kiln and uses smooth dishwasher-safe and ovenproof glazes.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

