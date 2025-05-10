× Expand Preston Arts Center Go with the flow in this pour painting workshop.

Pour Painting at Preston Arts Center

Discover the magic of manipulating colors, creating swirling patterns, and the art of pouring layers to create unique, fascinating artworks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, this workshop offers an opportunity to delve into the fascinating space of fluid art, allowing your imagination to flow freely as you create one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

All supplies included!

Instructor: Ronnita Nance

For more information call 502-454-9954