Praise in the Park at Madisonville City Park

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, is proud to announce the Praise in the Park lineup at Madisonville City Park! This concert is part of a 3-day outdoor music festival (4th Fest) from July 4th through July 6th. Bring your lawn chairs! It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, and fun for the entire family.

Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at MadisonvilleLiving.com The newsletter will provide detailed information on times, parking & shuttle information, additional activities and event updates.

Sunday, July 6th artists include:

TAUREN WELLS

Josiah Queen

3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors

5:30 pm CDT: Concert begins each night

For nearly a decade, TAUREN WELLS, has quietly galvanized, energized and inspired audiences worldwide. Among many accolades, he has impressively garnered 10 GRAMMY Award Nominations and eight GMA Dove Awards in addition to nods at the Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards and more.

Gathering one billion-plus worldwide streams and nearly half-a-billion views, he has notched seven #1 hits on radio and three consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Christian Albums Chart. His catalog has expanded with two RIAA platinum-certified singles- “Known” and “Hills and Valleys” – and two gold-certified singles, namely “God’s Not Done With You” and “Famous For (I Believe).” He has distinguished himself as the rare artist who can collaborate with Academy Award winner H.E.R. or arena-filling hard rock juggernaut Skillet and Davies. Beyond successful headline tours, he notably joined Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey for a blockbuster run. He has also delivered show-stopping television performances on Good Morning America.

As an independent musician without a record deal, JOSIAH QUEEN, stands as a testament to the power of dedication and the resonance of a harmonious melody with a global audience reaching 216M total streams. Since the release of his first single, he has since released several other songs, including the biggest to date, “The Prodigal” which has reached over 82M global streams over 80k UGC uses with over 50M views on social content utilizing the track. Queen continues to grow and impact with the church and global music audiences.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com