Praise in the Park in Madisonville

Join us for Madisonville’s annual Praise in the Park at Madisonville City Park! This worship celebration is FREE to attend and will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various vendors, a fireworks display, kids activities, and fun for the entire family.

On Sunday, July 3rd, we welcome mainstage entertainment We the Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, and Don Ready. The Main Stage Concert begins at 5 pm CDT.

Side stage entertainment for July 3nd includes Lifepoint Praise Band, WOF Praise Team, Dustin Scarbrough and The Least of These, and the Madisonville First Responders Praise Band. The side stage concert begins at noon CDT.

Detailed information on times, parking & shuttle info, additional activities, and event updates will be communicated directly to fans via email. Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at: MadisonvilleLiving.com.

For more information call (270) 824-2100 or visit MadisonvilleLiving.com