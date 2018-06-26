Pre-K Art Day at the Living Arts and Science Center

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Pre-K Art Day at the Living Arts and Science Center

Kids ages 3-5 years old, alongside their parent or caregiver, will investigate, dance, play and create during Pre-K Art Day at the LASC. Topics change weekly and integrate art and science into a fun hands-on experience.

Classes may incorporate glue, tape, scissors, markers, clay, crayons, paint, slime, dirt or other messes, so please dress accordingly.

Class size is limited to 20 students + their parent or caregiver. Additional self-guided activities will be provided should more than 20 guests arrive for the class. First come first serve. Space is limited for strollers.

Tuesdays through Aug 28 | 10AM

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

FREE

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky
859.252.5222
