Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Grand Theatre

Tue - Dec 10, 2024 - 7:30pm EDT

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is a New Orleans jazz band founded in New Orleans by tuba player Allan Jaffe in the early 1960s. The band derives its name from Preservation Hall in the French Quarter. In 2005, the Hall's doors were closed for a period of time due to Hurricane Katrina, but the band continued to tour.

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com