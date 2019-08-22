Presidential Visit to Kentucky with Wayne Onkst at Campbell County Library

7 pm Thursday, Aug. 22

Presidents have visited Kentucky about 120 times since 1819 arriving by horseback, carriage, train, steamboat, bus, and airplane. Focusing on presidential visits to Northern Kentucky, learn the history and hear the stories about why the president visited, who he met, and what he did in the Bluegrass state. Wayne Onkst is a former Kentucky State Librarian and author of Presidential Visits to Kentucky 1819-2017. Ages 18 & up. Registration required.

