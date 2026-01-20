Presidents’ Day Family Event at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Presidents’ Day Family Event at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate Presidents’ Day with a special event designed for families! This year’s event is inspired by the Lincoln family’s pastimes – from playing games to pampering pets to supporting the troops. Games and hands-on activities are designed for ages 5-10, but all are welcome. Allow an hour for your visit. FREE.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Info

History, Kids & Family, Parents
8592339999
