× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House PD 2026 postcard horizontal - 2026 Postcard Children enjoy Presidents' Day at the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

Presidents’ Day Family Event at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate Presidents’ Day with a special event designed for families! This year’s event is inspired by the Lincoln family’s pastimes – from playing games to pampering pets to supporting the troops. Games and hands-on activities are designed for ages 5-10, but all are welcome. Allow an hour for your visit. FREE.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org