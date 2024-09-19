Press Freedom and Responsibility at Murray State University

Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Press Freedom and Responsibility at Murray State University

The McGaughey Lecture on Press Freedom and Responsibility will bring noted KET Public Affairs Director Renee Shaw to the stage of Lovett Auditorium on Murray State’s campus on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. 

