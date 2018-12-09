Preview Party of KET's 'Downstream Kentucky'

Country Boy Brewing 108 Corporate Boulevard, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

Preview Party of KET's 'Downstream Kentucky'

Georgetown and Scott County have starring roles in an episode of KET's production of "Downstream," and everyone is invited to a Preview Party on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Country Boy Brewery & Taproom to celebrate. Hosted by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, the party will include a screening of the episode, entitled "Georgetown KY - Elkhorn Creek, Bourbon Blending and Local Feeding."

During the Preview Party, the show will play on a large screen at Country Boy Brewing. Attendees may wish to pair the preview with a flight of Country Boy's craft beer, including Cougar Bait, Shotgun Wedding and seasonal offerings. Reservations not required. Seating is limited.

For more information call (502) 863-2547.

Country Boy Brewing 108 Corporate Boulevard, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
