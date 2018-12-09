Preview Party of KET's 'Downstream Kentucky'

Georgetown and Scott County have starring roles in an episode of KET's production of "Downstream," and everyone is invited to a Preview Party on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Country Boy Brewery & Taproom to celebrate. Hosted by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, the party will include a screening of the episode, entitled "Georgetown KY - Elkhorn Creek, Bourbon Blending and Local Feeding."

During the Preview Party, the show will play on a large screen at Country Boy Brewing. Attendees may wish to pair the preview with a flight of Country Boy's craft beer, including Cougar Bait, Shotgun Wedding and seasonal offerings. Reservations not required. Seating is limited.

For more information call (502) 863-2547.