Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center

to

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center

As the Bennet sisters try to navigate their way toward love and marriage, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, and puts the thoughts and feelings of her women characters front and center.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org

Info

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center - 2023-02-27 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center - 2023-02-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center - 2023-02-27 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center - 2023-02-27 19:30:00 ical