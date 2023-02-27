Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center
to
Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Pride & Prejudice at Preston Arts Center
As the Bennet sisters try to navigate their way toward love and marriage, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, and puts the thoughts and feelings of her women characters front and center.
For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org
Info
Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Concerts & Live Music