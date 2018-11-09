Pride at the Museum

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Pride at the Museum

Pride at the Museum is our inaugural, signature event to celebrate Louisville’s inclusive community and to profoundly impact the lives of some of our most vulnerable youth.

The evening raises support for the University of Louisville’s LGBT Center, one of the most celebrated and influential in the nation, and for the critical services it provides every day to LGBTQ+ students, alumni, and community.

The evening includes entertainment by the Louisville Ballet, Karan Chavis, and drag performers from PLAY Louisville; delicious food and drink stations courtesy of Wiltshire Pantry; and a celebration of queer artists featuring some of Louisville’s boldest LGBTQ+ voices.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
