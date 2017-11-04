Primus at The Louisville Palace

to Google Calendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Primus at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace

Saturday, November 4, 2017

 Tickets range from $35.00 - $75.00. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. – Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. For Premium Seat information including complimentary parking, exclusive Lounge access, and more email MindyGoff@LiveNation.com or call 502.883.5804.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info
The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Primus at The Louisville Palace - 2017-11-04 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™