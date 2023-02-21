Printmaker Myles Calvert at Murray State University

Murray State University’s Department of Art & Design is pleased to host Myles Calvert as the Patricia L. Summerville Artist in Printmaking on Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23 in room 1004 and 1006 in the Fine Arts building located on Murray State’s campus. Calvert will create an intaglio and screen print edition with the help of Professor Nicole Hand’s advanced printmaking class. The workshop will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 21 – 23 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Calvert will also give a lecture on his work on Wednesday, February 22 at 12:30 p.m. in room 623 in the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building. The workshop and lecture are both free and open to the public.

