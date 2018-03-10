Prints & Pints at Pivot Brewing

Pivot Brewing 1400 Delaware Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Prints & Pints at Pivot Brewing

Prints and Pints

Saturday March 10th, 2018 1pm - 5pm

Join Bluegrass Printmakers at Pivot Brewing for a free kids printmaking demo. We'll offer LEGO block printing and monotype printing with Lyra crayons. Kids can take home their art that day. You can also purchase prints from various artists. Bluegrass Printmaker Matt Reno will be Pivot and Fowl County's March Artist of the Month.

This event is free and open to the public. Any donations collected will support Bluegrass Printmakers' efforts to continue spreading art throughout the Lexington community.

Learn more about Bluegrass Printmakers at bgprintmakers.org and on social media at @bgprintmakers.

For more information call (859) 270-7213 or visit bgprintmakers.org/events

Pivot Brewing 1400 Delaware Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
8592707213
