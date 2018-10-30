Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design at The Filson

The world faced its first prison boom in the late 1700s. Prior to the prison boom, society relied mostly on torture and exile. Since the 19th century, incarceration has been a controversial topic all around the world. America specifically has a reputation for unjust and outdated prisons. This presentation will explore how prison design can impact the lives of not only the inmates but also the lives of prison guards. What sort of design elements work for penitentiaries and which design elements tend to negatively impact those who inhabit these spaces? In other words, how does design and psychology intersect in regard to confinement?

Sarah Kelly is an architectural intern at the Filson Historical Society. She has a B.A. in architecture from the University of Kentucky and she is currently working towards her masters in historic preservation at the University of Kentucky.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org