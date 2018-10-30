Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design

to Google Calendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design  at The Filson

 The world faced its first prison boom in the late 1700s. Prior to the prison boom, society relied mostly on torture and exile. Since the 19th century, incarceration has been a controversial topic all around the world. America specifically has a reputation for unjust and outdated prisons. This presentation will explore how prison design can impact the lives of not only the inmates but also the lives of prison guards. What sort of design elements work for penitentiaries and which design elements tend to negatively impact those who inhabit these spaces? In other words, how does design and psychology intersect in regard to confinement?

Sarah Kelly is an architectural intern at the Filson Historical Society. She has a B.A. in architecture from the University of Kentucky and she is currently working towards her masters in historic preservation at the University of Kentucky.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org

Info
The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Prison Architecture: Building Relationships Through Design - 2018-10-30 12:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Submit Yours