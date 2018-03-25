Prisoner of Passion at the Carson Center

The apostle Paul is under house arrest in Rome and faces almost certain death. A new servant girl has been appointed to assist to him, but something in her past presents the apostle with a major and unexpected challenge. Paul discovers that the girl’s mother was one of the early believers at a time when he was known as Saul, whose sole mission was to destroy the early church. Because her mother died when she was a girl, the servant girl was unsure of many things her mother believed. In a quest to find out more about her mother’s faith, she peppers Paul with question after question. In answering those questions he finds himself drawing from things he has previously written to churches and individuals. Because this production uses dialogue almost entirely from the New Testament, the Bible not only comes alive but is revealed as a book of remarkable poetic quality. This production is created and performed by Rising Images, a theatre company founded by British actor David Payne. Based in the United States and United Kingdom, Rising Images was founded to present stage productions based on the life and writings of C.S. Lewis. Now the company also performs new productions written by David Payne, such as Paul the Apostle, Prisoner of Passion. An Evening with C.S. Lewis, presented at the Carson Center in 2013, remains the company’s flagship production.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org