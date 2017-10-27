Prisoners of War and Their Place in History

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Prisoners of War and Their Place in History

The Filson Historical Society’s Institute For Advanced Study is offering a two-day academic conference that explores the experience of POWs in all American conflicts since the colonial period. Too often prisoners of war have been considered by historians to be a special, separate topic.  If discussed at all, POWs make only a brief appearance in legal histories or in the history of POW policies or histories of POW camps.  They show up as sums in casualty lists or are discussed as a burden on military resources, creating more mouths to feed, house and guard.  This conference considers prisoners of war as more than simply casualties, losers or victims by examining the range of ways in which POWs played an active role in the conduct and outcome of America’s military encounters. Called to Arms: Kentuckians in the First World War, The Filson’s exhibit honoring the centennial of the US entry into the First World War will also be open during the symposium.

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
