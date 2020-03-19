× Expand Fourth Street Live! Professional Party League

Professional Party League at Tavern on Fourth

Looking to join a league that’s a little more your style? The Professional Party League is now accepting new members! 😉

Join us for Thursday nights starting 3/19, as we throw a sick Olympic-style tournament of games like giant jenga, flip cup, bar pong, corn hole, and more!

+a DJ

+$8 pitchers of domestic beers!

+Winning team of each week will get a $100 bar tab for the next week.

+2nd Place will receive a $50 bar tab for the following week.

On the 4th week we will have a life-size Mario Kart-style relay race around the second floor of 4th Street Live!. The grand prize for this is still to be determined, but could be up to a $500 private party for the winner and 20 of their friends!

For more information call (502) 588-8888 or visit 4thStreetLive.com