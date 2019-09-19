Professional Party League at The Sports & Social Club

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Looking to join a league that’s a little more your style? The Professional Party League is now accepting new members! 

Join us every Thursday night as we throw the biggest party in Louisville! We’ll have tons of games, including free bowling, giant flip cup, bar pong, cornhole, and more, a DJ spinning all the hits, prizes, and $8 pitchers of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Michelob Ultra!

Want to reserve your team ahead of time? Email us at info@thesportsandsocialclub.com, bring 4 friends with you and we’ll give you a $25 gift card!

Don’t miss out!

For more information call (502) 568-1400.

