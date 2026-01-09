× Expand Oxmoor Farm Black and Gold Border 1920s Party Invitation - 1 Prohibition Social at Oxmoor Farm

Guests are invited to step back in time for an immersive evening honoring Prohibition-era tradition, complete with the private enjoyment of lawfully acquired alcohol in a historic home setting.

Tickets are $75 per person and include a welcome drink, a toast at 19:20 pm of Double Springs Rare Old Sippin’ Whiskey 15-Year-Old, light bites, and prohibition-era entertainment. Additional pours and cocktails will be available for purchase.

1920’s attire is encouraged. Must be 21+ to attend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit oxmoorfarm.org.