Prohibition Social at Oxmoor Farm

Oxmoor Farm 720 Oxmoor Ave, Kentucky 40222
Oxmoor Farm
Guests are invited to step back in time for an immersive evening honoring Prohibition-era tradition, complete with the private enjoyment of lawfully acquired alcohol in a historic home setting.
Tickets are $75 per person and include a welcome drink, a toast at 19:20 pm of Double Springs Rare Old Sippin’ Whiskey 15-Year-Old, light bites, and prohibition-era entertainment. Additional pours and cocktails will be available for purchase.
1920’s attire is encouraged. Must be 21+ to attend.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit oxmoorfarm.org.