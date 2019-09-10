Promoting Tourism in Louisville Through Architecture

Tourism in America flourished after World War I due to economic growth and reduced travel costs. In many American cities it has created an undeniable opportunity for economic growth. These cities are trying to take advantage of this opportunity. In recent years, Louisville has been promoting bourbon and horse racing in order to entice travelers to visit our city. However, there is more to this city than bourbon and horse racing. Louisville has a deep, unique history that is reflected in its architecture. What makes Louisville’s architecture significant? How are these beautiful, historic buildings being promoted in order to attract tourists?

Sarah Garrett is an AIA fellow at the Filson Historical Society working in the architecture archives. She has a B.A. in architecture from the University of Kentucky and she is currently working towards her master’s in historic preservation at the University of Kentucky. Sarah’s fellowship was made possible due to the combined efforts of AIA-CKC, the University of Kentucky, and the Filson Historical Society.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org