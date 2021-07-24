Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Guests will explore the Black Heritage in Racing exhibit and attend a live performance of “Proud of My Calling,” which brings to life Black jockeys and horsemen in the sport of Thoroughbred Racing. A Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs and full access to the Museum are included in the ticket price.
Saturdays: July 24, August 21
$25 per person
Proud of My Calling performance is at 3:00
For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 637-1111 or visit DerbyMuseum.org