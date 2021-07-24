Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum

to

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum

Guests will explore the Black Heritage in Racing exhibit and attend a live performance of “Proud of My Calling,” which brings to life Black jockeys and horsemen in the sport of Thoroughbred Racing. A Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs and full access to the Museum are included in the ticket price.

    Saturdays: July 24, August 21

    $25 per person

    Proud of My Calling performance is at 3:00

For more information or to purchase tickets call  (502) 637-1111  or visit DerbyMuseum.org 

Info

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
to
Google Calendar - Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum - 2021-07-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum - 2021-07-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum - 2021-07-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum - 2021-07-24 10:00:00 ical