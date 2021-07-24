Proud of My Calling Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum

Guests will explore the Black Heritage in Racing exhibit and attend a live performance of “Proud of My Calling,” which brings to life Black jockeys and horsemen in the sport of Thoroughbred Racing. A Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs and full access to the Museum are included in the ticket price.

Saturdays: July 24, August 21

$25 per person

Proud of My Calling performance is at 3:00

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 637-1111 or visit DerbyMuseum.org