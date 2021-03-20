Pruning with Paul Cappiello– Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

One of Executive Director Paul Cappiello’s favorite workshops to lead!

Paul says that pruning is one of the most therapeutic of gardening practices and can make or break your garden. In this virtual how to, he will take you through the basics, the specifics and the one-off, weird cases to help you get the most out of the pruning season.

This is a virtual session, and the Zoom link will be emailed as the date gets closer.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org