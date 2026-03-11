Psychic comedian Peter Antoniou at The Virginia Theater
to
The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
×
Psychic comedian Peter Antoniou at The Virginia Theater
After two crowd-pleasing performances at The Virginia, internationally touring psychic comedian Peter Antoniou will return to downtown Somerset on Saturday, Aug. 22, for another night of mind-reading, mystery and razor-sharp British humor.
For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/
Info
The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music