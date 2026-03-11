Psychic comedian Peter Antoniou at The Virginia Theater

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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Psychic comedian Peter Antoniou at The Virginia Theater

After two crowd-pleasing performances at The Virginia, internationally touring psychic comedian Peter Antoniou will return to downtown Somerset on Saturday, Aug. 22, for another night of mind-reading, mystery and razor-sharp British humor.

 For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/

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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music
606.679.6366
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