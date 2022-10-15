× Expand Oldham County History Center Public Archaeology Dig

Public Archaeology Dig with the Oldham County History Center

FREE

Join the Oldham County History Center for the last public archaeology dig of the season at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation, a National Park Service site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Since 2007 the History Center has conducted archaeology research on this historic site which honors Henry Bibb and his family, who were enslaved by William Gatewood. This program is free and open to the public, but reservations are required by calling 502.222.0826.

For more information call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/