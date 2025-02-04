Puerto Rico Cooking Class at Oldham County Extension
Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Puerto Rico Cooking Class
FREE/Must register.
Join Oldham County Extension for a taste of Puerto Rico! FSC agent, Carolina Robles, will share culture and cuisine. Food and refreshments provided.
For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
