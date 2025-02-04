Puerto Rico Cooking Class at Oldham County Extension

Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Puerto Rico Cooking Class at Oldham County Extension

FREE/Must register.

Join Oldham County Extension for a taste of Puerto Rico! FSC agent, Carolina Robles, will share culture and cuisine. Food and refreshments provided.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Food & Drink, Parents, Workshops
