Puffs at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
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Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Puffs at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
October 2nd - 11th, 2026 | 3:00/7:30PM
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is a comedic play by Matt Cox that reimagines the Harry Potter universe from the perspective of the "Puffs" (Hufflepuffs)—the often-overlooked, loyal outsiders. It follows three potential heroes, Wayne, Oliver, and Megan, over seven years as they navigate a dangerous magical school, dealing with friendships, classes, and the "Chosen One".
Tickets: $22 Adults | $15 Senior | $12 Students (under 18) + Fee
For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org