Puffs at the Appalachian Center for the Arts

October 2nd - 11th, 2026 | 3:00/7:30PM

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is a comedic play by Matt Cox that reimagines the Harry Potter universe from the perspective of the "Puffs" (Hufflepuffs)—the often-overlooked, loyal outsiders. It follows three potential heroes, Wayne, Oliver, and Megan, over seven years as they navigate a dangerous magical school, dealing with friendships, classes, and the "Chosen One".

Tickets: $22 Adults | $15 Senior | $12 Students (under 18) + Fee

For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org