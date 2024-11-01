Pumpkin Composting at Yew Dell
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Pumpkin Composting
Pumpkin Composting at Yew Dell
Included with admission price.
Once the spooky holiday is over, bring your pumpkin to Yew Dell botanical Gardens for composting! Yew Dell is partnering with our friends at Oldham County Conservation District to keep pumpkins out of landfills. Your pumpkin will be added to their nurtured compost pile where the pumpkins will eventually decompose and provide enrichment to the plants at Yew Dell.
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/