Pumpkin Fest at Jackson's Orchard

Join Jackson's Orchard for the 2019 Pumpkin Festival! There will be hayrides, a corn maze, pick-your-own-pumpkins and apples, straw castles, goat ranch, petting zoos, and more! October 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27.

For more information call (270) 781-5303 or visit jacksonsorchard.com/feature/pumpkin-fest/