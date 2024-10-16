× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Pumpkin Glow Mask Workshop – In-Person

Pumpkin Glow Mask Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

$35 – $45 per person.

Boo! ‘Tis the season for scary masks, but this workshop will leave you with a happy smile. Join Tonya Tate, creator of Nature’s Bath Soap, for a chance to use “pumpkin guts” to create a facial mask that will make your skin glow! Learn with Tonya about the incredible nutrients in pumpkins while making your own face polish for hydrated, smooth, and radiant skin. Let’s get glowing for the holidays!

For more information, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/