× Expand Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch Pumpkin Palooza

Pumpkin Palooza at Oldham County Public Library

FREE

Join Library staff for an un-BOO-leviable evening of fall fun for all ages! Dress up in costume and enjoy free activities, games, and more!

Trunk-or-Treat included - Bring your friends and family to enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe, sectioned-off portion of our parking lot!

Adult Volunteers Needed! Do you love getting trick-or-treaters? Sign up to decorate your vehicle and to provide and pass out treats.

Pumpkin Contest, Donut Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Games, Crafts, and more!

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/