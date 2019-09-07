× Expand William's Advertising Pumpkin Patch Opening Day

Pumpkin Patch Opening Day at Christian Way Farms

After a spring and summer full of farm fun, join us for the first day of Fall fun at Christian Way Farm, LLC & Mini Golf! Pick a pumpkin from the patch, choose a pumpkin or other Fall favorite from our selection in the country store, take a ride around the farm on the hay ride, climb on the hay castle, grind corn (to feed to our farm animals who are eager to greet you!), and wind around the corn maze.

For more information call (270) 269-2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com