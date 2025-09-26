× Expand Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom

Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom - weekends

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 26 to October 26.

The annual family friendly fall festival, Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom is returning this fall! Look forward to over 1,000 bright orange pumpkins appearing all over the park, inviting you to play all day on world-class rides and explore fall-themed fun like games, street performances, and colorful characters. After sundown, the park will transform into a whimsical wonderland of glow featuring larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 26 to October 26.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com/explore-the-park/festivals-events/pumpkins-at-kentucky-kingdom/