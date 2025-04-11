Punk Rock Flea Market at Sloan Convention Center

A day of vendors, guests, food trucks, and music. Dr. Chud, the drummer of MISFITS, will be joining in to meet fans and do signings. They will have several guest announcements over the next two months. The Flea Market runs until 6PM, with a Concert to follow!

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit Bowling Green Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook