Punk Rock Flea Market at Sloan Convention Center

Sloan Convention Center 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

 A day of vendors, guests, food trucks, and music. Dr. Chud, the drummer of MISFITS, will be joining in to meet fans and do signings. They will have several guest announcements over the next two months. The Flea Market runs until 6PM, with a Concert to follow!  

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit Bowling Green Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook

