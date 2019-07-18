Pups & Pints at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Pups & Pints at Fourth Street Live!

On July 18th from 6-10pm Pizza Bar on Fourth Street Live will be allowing anyone to bring their dogs and enjoy drink and pizza specials! There will be live music and adoptable pets too! Also 15% of the proceeds goes to the Humane Society!

For more information visit 4thstlive.com

