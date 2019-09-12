× Expand Fourth Street Live! We will be partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society monthly for Pups & Pints 🍺🐶 We’ll be donating 15% of proceeds and collecting donations to benefit KHS. Plus – we’ll have playtime with adoptable dogs! Every second Thursday of the month from 6-9PM, we will have live music on our patio, food & drink specials for humans and pups alike, giveaways and more! All dogs are welcome.

Pups & Pints at Pizza Bar Louisville

We will be partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society monthly for Pups & Pints 🍺🐶 We’ll be donating 15% of proceeds and collecting donations to benefit KHS.

Plus – we’ll have playtime with adoptable dogs!

Every second Thursday of the month from 6-9PM, we will have live music on our patio, food & drink specials for humans and pups alike, giveaways and more! All dogs are welcome.

For more information call (582) 915-8113 visit pizzabarky.com