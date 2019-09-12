Pups & Pints at Pizza Bar Louisville

Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Pups & Pints at Pizza Bar Louisville

We will be partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society monthly for Pups & Pints 🍺🐶 We’ll be donating 15% of proceeds and collecting donations to benefit KHS.

Plus – we’ll have playtime with adoptable dogs!

Every second Thursday of the month from 6-9PM, we will have live music on our patio, food & drink specials for humans and pups alike, giveaways and more! All dogs are welcome.

For more information call  (582) 915-8113 visit pizzabarky.com

Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
