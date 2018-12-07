Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center Presents Seasons Greetings

The Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center 302 West Water Street, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066

Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center Presents Seasons Greetings

Half a dozen friends and relatives are celebrating Christmas with Neville and Belinda. Various children are also there and, though unseen, their presence is always felt. Petty squabbles break out and some not so petty. The arrival of Clive, a young writer, leads to what momentarily appears to be a tragedy: Clive is shot by trigger happy Harvey who thinks he is a burglar. Hilarious highlights include a chaotically incompetent puppet show and a midnight love scene that sets off a fearful din among mechanical Christmas toys.

For more information call 270.251.9035 or visit purchaseplayers.com

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.251.9035
