Purrsonalities Exhibit at Artists’ Attic

× Expand Kim C. Gersony Willow the cat as a Queen

Purrsonalities

🟣 Who

Presented by: Shylo Silvenar & the Artists’ Attic

Featuring Artists: Marianna McDonald, Tammy Lair, Barb Rackers, Kim C. Gersony, Leonard Wedderburn, and Shylo Silvenar

Supported by: LexArts has provided funding support for Purrsonalities through its annual Fund for the Arts campaign.

Who Should Come to Purrsonalities:

Anyone who loves art, cats, technology, or just trying something new. This exhibition should be fun for the whole family.

🟢 What

Purrsonalities is a collaborative art project culminating in a public exhibition at the Artists' Attic, in downtown Lexington, Kentucky. This project unites traditional and digital artists to celebrate the unique personalities of shelter cats through augmented reality. Our mission is to create meaningful connections between art, technology, and animal advocacy, fostering awareness about pet adoption and supporting local shelters during their peak season. By blending creativity, storytelling, and innovation, we aim to inspire community engagement, generate donations, and encourage cat adoptions—all while providing a platform for artists to grow, collaborate, and explore new mediums.

What To Expect At The Exhibition:

During the Purrsonalities Exhibition visitors will be able to experience this collaborative art project both physically and virtually at the same time using their own mobile device or a borrowed device if needed. Visitors will be given a link to a companion web application to visit on their mobile device and follow simple directions to use the camera to experience the art. You'll see 3D virtual art overlays on the physical portraits, including animations, sounds, and interactions using taps and swipes on the screen.

🔵 Where

Artists’ Attic

401 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507

(4th Floor of the Square, above Tony’s)

Parking and How to Find Us:

Street and garage parking available on Main, Short, & Algonquin Streets.

Our street entrance can be found to the right of Tony’s at 401 Main Street. Take the elevator to the 4th floor. Please note - if our sign is out in front on Main Street by Tony's restaurant entrance, we are OPEN!!

If you park in the Victorian Square Garage take the 3rd floor pedway to The Square. For wheel chair access, take the elevator down to the 2nd floor, turn right and follow signage to the 4th Floor elevator. Otherwise you can either walk down the steps behind the elevator on the 3rd floor, or take the elevator down to 3A, and follow signage to the 4th Floor elevator near the children's theater.

🟡 When

Opening Reception:

Friday, May 2, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Exhibition runs throughout May and June 2025 open during Artists’ Attic hours, Fridays & Saturdays 12 - 4 PM.

🟠 Why

We are advocating for cat adoption and supporting the Lexington Humane Society:

Cats offer companionship and emotional support to so many. We aim to advocate for these amazing animals while supporting local shelters during what is often their busiest season, encouraging adoptions, and generating much-needed donations.

We are fostering a broader artistic discussion:

This project bridges traditional and digital interactive art, a modern example of the intersection between art and technology. By the end of this experience, we hope everyone experiences something extraordinary and gains a deeper understanding of the art spectrum—whether that’s traditional or digital.

We are supporting artists & cats:

During the Opening Reception we will be auctioning the original portraits. Limited Edition printed reproductions will be available during the two month exhibition. The event is ticketed with a recommended donation between $5 and $30. Any support is welcome and appreciated. All of the proceeds raised through this event will benefit artists and the Lexington Humane Society. The proceeds from this project will be split five ways: 25% Support for the Lexington Humane Society, 20% Support for our Traditional Artists, 20% Support for our Digital artists, 20% Support for organizing the Purrsonalities Project, 15% Supporting the Artists' Attic

🔴 Contact

Event Organizer: Shylo Silvenar

📧 shylo@silvenar.com

🌐 https://cats.silvenar.com/

Tickets available through Eventbrite, search for Purrsonalities. Pay what you want. Recommended donation of $5 to $30. Any support is greatly appreciated.

For more information call 859-254-5501 or visit cats.silvenar.com