Puttin’ on the Mitz Roaring 20’s Style

Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 5:30pm to 10:00pm

Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center

Come to the 4th annual Puttin’ on the Mitz. Procceeds benefiting the Marshall County Exceptional Center. The event includes a contest for the best dressed & 20's dance.

Ticket Prices & Seating

Gold Sponsor - $500 Silver Sponsor - $350 Individual Ticket - $50

For more information call 270.994.6797