Putting on the Glitz at Leeds Center for the Arts

Let go with a night of music and dance that will transport you to the glitz of Broadway!

Join us February 15, 2020 for our sixth annual gala and fundraiser at the Winchester Opera House!

This year’s event will be a cabaret style night of performances paying tribute to Broadway classics and sharing the pizzazz of modern theatre.

5:30 PM DOORS OPEN & COCKTAIL HOUR includes full cash bar

6:30 PM SHOWTIME and DINNER

The evening includes a show, full course meal, cash bar, live and silent auctions. The evening will also include performances from Leeds’ 2020-2021 theatrical season, plus maybe an extra surprise! You don’t want to miss it.

All proceeds benefit Leeds Center for the Arts .

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org