Puzzle Pieces 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle at Owensboro Convention Center

Back for its third year! The 2020 Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is presented by Kentucky Legend and WBKR!

General admission tickets are $30. Reserved tables of 10 are $375. VIP Front row tables that also seat ten people are $750.

2020 Performers

Pop Star vs. Rock Star

Tara Estes and Andy Brasher

War of the Wildcats

Sorgho Elementary

Whitesville Elementary

The Mirror Ball Brawl

Tyler Shookman

Brandi Rone

The Hands that Rock the Cradle

Owensboro Health Maternity Services

Suzanne Rashidian’s Office

The Fuzz vs. The Fire

Owensboro Police Department

Owensboro Fire Department

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com