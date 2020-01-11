Puzzle Pieces 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Back for its third year! The 2020 Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is presented by Kentucky Legend and WBKR!
General admission tickets are $30. Reserved tables of 10 are $375. VIP Front row tables that also seat ten people are $750.
2020 Performers
Pop Star vs. Rock Star
Tara Estes and Andy Brasher
War of the Wildcats
Sorgho Elementary
Whitesville Elementary
The Mirror Ball Brawl
Tyler Shookman
Brandi Rone
The Hands that Rock the Cradle
Owensboro Health Maternity Services
Suzanne Rashidian’s Office
The Fuzz vs. The Fire
Owensboro Police Department
Owensboro Fire Department
For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com