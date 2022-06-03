Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY

The Sum is Greater Than Its Parts

For this show, McCarthy has also challenged his PYRO colleagues, his community, to join him in exploring the theme of this show, The Sum is Greater Than Its Parts, pointing up the fact that sometimes each unique part of an artwork adds up to a brilliant new work! In fact, reaching beyond using unfamiliar materials and techniques, some PYRO members exhibiting in this show have pushed their comfort zones even farther, collaborating by incorporating a piece created by another artist into their own unique art work.

McCarthy is inviting the community of PYRO artists to join him in this show.Those members are:Keith AuerbachKatherine CorcoranTad DeSantoSusan HarrisonKathleen LoomisBob LockhartDebra LottCorie NeumayerJessica RobinsonDessie SpearsC.J. PressmaSuzanne SidebottomTia Wells

PYRO hours

Gallery hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12-6 pm, Sundays 1-4 pm

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com