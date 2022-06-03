Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY

to

Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY

 The Sum is Greater Than Its Parts

 For this show, McCarthy has also challenged his PYRO colleagues, his community, to join him in exploring the theme of this show, The Sum is Greater Than Its Parts, pointing up the fact that sometimes each unique part of an artwork adds up to a brilliant new work! In fact, reaching beyond using unfamiliar materials and techniques, some PYRO members exhibiting in this show have pushed their comfort zones even farther, collaborating by incorporating a piece created by another artist into their own unique art work.

McCarthy is inviting the community of PYRO artists to join him in this show.Those members are:Keith AuerbachKatherine CorcoranTad DeSantoSusan HarrisonKathleen LoomisBob LockhartDebra LottCorie NeumayerJessica RobinsonDessie SpearsC.J. PressmaSuzanne SidebottomTia Wells

PYRO hours

Gallery hours:  Fridays and Saturdays 12-6 pm, Sundays 1-4 pm

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com

Info

Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Art & Exhibitions
502-426-1328
to
Google Calendar - Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY - 2022-06-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY - 2022-06-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY - 2022-06-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pyro Gallery Presents Artist JOHN McCARTHY - 2022-06-03 12:00:00 ical